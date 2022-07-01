The Egyptian star has signed a new three-year deal

Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year deal with Liverpool, ending speculation that the Egyptian star could leave the club.

Salah's contract was set to expire after the upcoming season, with the club and player engaging in extended contract talks over the last year.

Those talks, ultimately, have proven successful, with the Egyptian now signed up to continue his prolific stay at Anfield.

More to come...