Salah sees next Liverpool opponent ready to 'nullify' him and exploit his weaknesses

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand is looking forward to locking horns again with a prolific forward who has been struggling to find a spark of late

Mohamed Salah has been warned by Ryan Bertrand that will be doing no Premier League favours, with the Saints defender ready to “nullify” an out-of-sorts frontman.

Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing troops are due at St Mary’s on Friday.

That trip will be made with the Reds chasing down a first top-flight crown in 29 years, and with pressure building heading into the end of season run-in.

Salah will be among those Liverpool look to for inspiration against Southampton, with an attacking spark required in pursuit of precious points.

The Egyptian has, however, gone eight games without a goal to see questions asked of his form and contribution to the collective cause.

international left-back Bertrand is hoping to take advantage of that when he locks horns with Salah, with it his intention to exploit the weaknesses of last season’s Golden Boot winner.

“It's always good to play against the best players. That is why you play and it's the ultimate aim,” Bertrand told Sky Sports.

“I won't change my preparations. I'm just looking forward to seeing his strengths and seeing his weaknesses and trying to nullify some and exploiting the others.”

While Liverpool are seeking to cross the finishing line in first place, their next opponents are battling to avoid the drop.

Southampton have opened up a five-point advantage over those in the relegation zone, but are aware of the need to get more on the board in order to avoid any late nerves.

With that in mind, Bertrand admits there will be plenty at stake when the Reds arrive on the south coast.

He added: “It's important for both teams.

Article continues below

“They are fighting for the Premier League with a chance to create history for their first title in so long.

“Equally we need the points and are fighting for different reasons. It should be a nice competitive game and I'm really looking forward to it.”

Liverpool’s recent record against Southampton makes for impressive reading, with the last three meetings between the two sides seeing the Reds collect nine points from a run of results that has seen them net eight times without being breached.