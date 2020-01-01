Salah praises Liverpool 'personality' after Bournemouth win

Records tumbled for the Egyptian against Bournemouth and the striker is pleased to have helped the Reds secure victory

Mohamed Salah has prasied 's 'personality' after the Reds returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Egyptian scored against the Cherries in his 100th Premier League appearance, and is delighted with the league leaders' comeback after they fell behind to Callum Wilson's opener.

"Today we showed our personality after [going] 1-0 down, so we had to react to that and I think we did well and we got the result," Salah told BT Sport as reported by Liverpool website, “We need to keep going for the next three games and the rest of the season.”

“Yeah that’s something good, honestly,” he added, when asked about his goalscoring form. “I always love to score and help the team to get the points."

In equalising, Salah equalled Michael Owen’s feat of reaching the 20-goal mark for the Anfield giants in three successive seasons.

The ex- man also bettered Fernando Torres when it comes to end product through a century of Premier League caps.

Salah also extended his rich vein of scoring form versus the Cherries – he has eight goals in six outings against them – with Sadio Mane netting the winner for the champions-elect.

Liverpool are next in action on Wednesday when they seek to overturn their 1-0 deficit against in the .