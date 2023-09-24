WATCH: Bukayo Saka is savage! Arsenal star copies Tottenham star's James Maddison's celebration during North London derby after previously giving same treatment to Marcus Rashford in Man Utd victory

Bukayo Saka recreated James Maddison's celebration after Arsenal took the lead against Tottenham via an own goal from Cristian Romero on Sunday.

  • Saka gives Arsenal the lead
  • Copies Maddison's celebration
  • Game finished 1-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka took a shot from the edge of the box which prompted the Argentine defender to pop out a leg, knocking the ball past Guglielmo Vicario who was left stranded. Saka celebrated the goal as his and pulled off Maddison's trademark celebration.

Maddison took it all in good humour and even had a dig at Saka after the game, referencing how he got the better of his England team-mate before setting up Son Heung-min for Spurs' first goal.

"He must have still been doing it when I turned him for the first goal," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier this month, Saka had also copied Marcus Rashford's celebration after scoring against Manchester United. Maddison set up Son for the equaliser shortly before half-time, but Saka converted a penalty to restore the Gunners' lead. Less than two minutes later, Son fired in another goal to secure a 2-2 draw.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are in action again on Wednesday when they face Brentford in the Carabao Cup, while Tottenham's next game is against Liverpool in the Premier League.

