Saint-Maximin has ‘no cause to be jealous of Mane’ as Newcastle winger backs himself in comparisons with Liverpool superstar

Allan Saint-Maximin says he has “no cause to be jealous of Sadio Mane” despite comparisons being drawn between the Newcastle winger’s output and that of a Senegalese superstar at Liverpool.

A French forward at St James’ Park continues to catch the eye with his pace and trickery on Tyneside, but he has contributed only five goals and four assists through 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

Mane, meanwhile, has found the target on 21 occasions for a quadruple-chasing outfit at Anfield, with some suggesting that Saint-Maximin should be delivering greater end product given his own obvious qualities.

What has Saint-Maximin said on comparisons with Mane?

The 25-year-old is reluctant to be drawn into that debate, telling So Foot when asked if he should be getting closer to the numbers posted by a Liverpool talisman: “Those who have played alongside me know full well that when it comes to pure quality, I have no cause to be jealous of Sadio Mane.

“The day I get a team-mate who is able to convert the chances I create, I will have 10 to 15 successful assists every season.

“That will increase my profile in people's minds.”

Sadio Mane has already won the Africa Cup of Nations, qualified for the World Cup and reached the Champions League final in 2022 👏 pic.twitter.com/CaMm4Fas6p — GOAL (@goal) May 4, 2022

Who is Saint-Maximin looking to emulate?

While Mane’s exploits on Merseyside are of no great concern to Saint-Maximin, he is eager to follow in the footsteps of one sporting great.

NBA legend Michael Jordan is a man that has provided inspiration to many, with his profile transcending a chosen profession on the basketball court, and a key man at Newcastle would prefer to look up to all-time greats rather than current contemporaries.

He added: “My aim is to do things that leave a mark on people's minds, and to change the rules.

“In a similar way to what Michael Jordan has managed to do. He has changed people's lives.

Article continues below

“Jordan has given motivation to people, and that is beautiful.”

Saint-Maximin is in the process at present of helping to improve Newcastle’s standing in the eyes of a global audience, with a side that now boasts the wealthiest of owners having enjoyed a stunning return to form in 2022 that has lifted them into the top half of the Premier League table.

Further reading