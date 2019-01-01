Saint-Etienne vs PSG: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

After their midweek heroics against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Thomas Tuchel's side face another difficult away trip

Paris Saint-Germain will aim to continue their recent run of success when they visit Saint-Etienne’s Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Ligue 1 duty on Sunday.

Heading into round 25 of action in France’s top flight, PSG command a 10-point advantage over Lille at the summit, though their attentions turned to Europe in midweek as they impressively eased past Manchester United 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

Saint-Etienne were also in action over the course of the week, playing host to Strasbourg in an encounter that saw them run out 2-1 winners.

The fourth-placed side could really step up their Champions League hopes with a win.

Game Saint-Etienne vs Paris Saint-Germain Date Sunday, February 17 Time 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on beIN SPORTS, while it is available to stream via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

US TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS CONNECT

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD. It can be streamed on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 / BT Sport 4K UHD BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Saint-Etienne players Goalkeepers Vermot , Ruffier, Moulin, Bajic Defenders Polomat, Saliba, Kolodziejczak, Silva, Perrin, Debuchy, Subotic, Panos Midfielders M'Vila, Ait Bennasser, Vada Forwards Cabella, Diony, Khazri, Gueye, Nordin, Salibur, Monnet-Paquet, Beric, Abi

Saint-Etienne striker Lois Diony is back after suffering a cut to his foot in midweek that prevented him from playing against Strasbourg. Given that Robert Beric stepped in to score one and assist the other, he is not guaranteed to start.

Head coach Jean-Louis Gasset, who was once assistant to Laurent Blanc at Parc des Princes, otherwise has few major concerns, though January signing Valentin Vada is out.

Ex-Arsenal man Mathieu Debuchy is set to be recalled.

Possible Saint-Etienne starting XI: Ruffier; Perrin, Subotic, Kolodziejczak; Debuchy, M’Vila, Ait Bennasser, Gabriel Silva; Cabella; Beric, Khazri

Position PSG squad Goalkeepers Buffon, Areola Defenders Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Marquinhos, Dani Alves, Kurzawa, Dagba, N'Soki Midfielders Verratti, Draxler, Di Maria, Paredes, Nkunku Forwards Mbappe, Choupo-Moting, Diaby

Paris Saint-Germain are again without Neymar and Edinson Cavani, leaving them short of offensive options beyond Kylian Mbappe.

Thomas Meunier continues to miss out with concussion while there are some doubts over Marco Verratti.

With a busy fixture list, which will see them host Bordeaux in midweek, rotation in the starting XI seems likely.

Possible Paris Saint-Germain starting XI: Areola; Dagba, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Kurzawa; Paredes, Dani Alves; Diaby, Draxler, Di Maria; Mbappe

Betting & Match Odds

PSG are 3/5 favourites with Bet365. Saint-Etienne can be backed at 17/4, while the draw is priced at 10/3.

Match Preview

Paris Saint-Germain enjoyed a terrific week, largely thanks to a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, which puts them in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Thomas Tuchel’s men made light of the absence of Neymar and Edinson Cavani to run out winners thanks to strikes from Presnel Kimpembe – his first for the capital club – and Kylian Mbappe.

The result and the maturity of the performance has heightened the expectation that PSG are serious challengers for the European crown, although the former Dortmund boss was eager to keep his side’s feet on the ground.

“We know we are capable of winning, but they are capable of winning in Paris as well,” he said in the immediate aftermath. “That's what sport is all about, particularly when we are playing football and in the Champions League. Now of course we will enjoy this but tomorrow we start preparing for the game against Saint-Etienne.

“We cannot rest on our laurels and start thinking about the quarter-finals as it is only half-time in the tie.”

Experienced full-back Dani Alves, meanwhile, was rather more forthright in his aim.

“I think we have to lose the virginity in the Champions League this season once and for all. We are working hard for it,” he said.

Indeed, Ligue 1 is virtually tied up for the Parc des Princes side, who can afford to channel their efforts towards Europe.