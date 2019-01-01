Saido Berahino: Burundi forward's move to Nimes falls through - sources

The Stoke City outcast will continue his search for a new club, after seeing a potential move to the French side hit a wall

Burundi’s Saido Berahino has returned to training at Belgian side Zulte Waregem, after French club, failed to seal a deal for the striker, according to the BBC.

The 25-year-old, who captained Burundi at the 2019 , will continue his quest for a new club after terminated his contract in May following a conviction for drink-driving.

The former West Bromwich Albion striker featured in the Nimes side that tackled in a friendly last week as part of his trial with the club.

However, there appears to be a sign of positivity for Berahino in his search for a fresh start, after Zulte Waregam manager Francky Dury hinted on the possibility of signing the former youth international, who currently trains with the Belgian outfit.

“I decide on what I see, not on what I hear,” Dury is quoted as saying as per StokeonTrentLive.

"I immediately had a good feeling with Berahino. He has many qualities, he’s only 26, he’s pretty sharp. Sportingly, I have already given the green light. I had hoped that he would already be entitled to play, but we are not there yet. But I hope it will be fine soon.”