Safuwan seeks to continue Malaysian league legacy with Selangor
2020 will be Singapore international Safuwan Baharudin's ninth season in Malaysian club football, and this time around the versatile player will be at his third Malaysian club, Selangor.
For the player who has almost exclusively played in the Malaysian league, including three seasons with the now-defunct Singaporean developmental club LionsXII, what matters most for him is continuing his legacy.
"This is my ninth year in the Malaysian league, which is quite a long time. I hope I can do really well this year, like what I did in the last few years. It's not going to be easy to maintain the consistency and momentum week in and week out.
"I really need to push myself because I came from a very big club; Pahang. I left a bit of legacy there and I'm hoping to bring a bit of that legacy over here to Selangor.
"Now all eyes are on the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup, whether we can qualify for either one. But if we don't do it, it doesn't mean we're a failure, we just need to carry the momentum to do well for the rest of the year," said Safuwan to Goal after training on Wednesday.
Asked about his sudden departure from Pahang, the one-time Super League winner however was quick to clarify that the matter has been resolved amicably, without divulging too much.
In an exasperated-sounding Instagram post back in November last year, the 28-year old had announced that he had been released by the team despite the one year remaining on his contract.
It’s been a very tough 4-5 days but I think it’s time for me to let you guys know officially here. Pahang FA has decided to release me despite still contracted to them till 2020. Whatever the reasons are, I’ve never regretted joining a state of my dreams ever since playing for LIONSXII even if the spell lasted for only two seasons. It’s not easy leaving the club, leaving kuantan a place where I really love the most. To the people that made my stay so welcoming, friends that I’ve made out of football, I can never thank you enough for all that! To the fans, sorry that I couldn’t help the team to two cup finals this year but you guys are the best fans in Malaysia football. Last but not least, to my teammates, coaching staff, backroom staff and my family for the endless support you guys showed for the last two years. Till we meet again, InShaaAllah. TokGajah always! ⚪️⚫️
"It's all good now," said the Singaporean bashfully. "I can't go into details, I still have a good relationship with them. It was tough leaving Pahang because they mean so much for me for the last two years. I hope I can go back there one day to continue my legacy."
