SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP: List of winners (1993-2018)
The Indian national football team will get back into action on October 4 when they will face Bangladesh in the SAFF Championship which is scheduled from October 1 to 16 in Maldives.
The last edition of the biennial international men's tournament was held in 2018 in Bangladesh where Maldives lifted silverware by defeating India 2-1 in the final at the Bangabandhu Stadium.
The Blue Tigers were the overwhelming favourites but an early goal from Ibrahim Mahudhee in the 19th minute tilted the scales towards the island nation. The Red Snappers doubled the lead after the hour-mark to further stamp their authority on the match. Although India's Sumeet Passi scored a goal in injury time, it was too little too late.
Who were the previous winners? Check out the table below.
SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER'S LIST
|
YEAR
|
CHAMPION
|
SCORE
|
RUNNER-UP
|1993
|India
|Round-Robin Format
|Sri Lanka
|1995
|Sri Lanka
|1-0
|India
|1997
|India
|5-1
|Maldives
|1999
|India
|2-0
|Bangladesh
|2003
|Bangladesh
|1-1 (5-3 pen.)
|Maldives
|2005
|India
|2-0
|Bangladesh
|2008
|Maldives
|1-0
|India
|2009
|India
|0-0 (3-1 pen.)
|Maldives
|2011
|India
|4-0
|Afghanistan
|2013
|Afghanistan
|2-0
|India
|2015
|India
|2-1 (aet)
|Afghanistan
|2018
|Maldives
|2-1
|India
Which is the most successful team in the SAFF Championships?
India are the most successful nation in the SAFF Championship. as they have won it seven times. Maldives are the second most successful team with two championships. Whereas, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have won apiece. Nepal, Pakistan and Bhutan are yet to win the SAFF Championship.
|
TEAM
|
NUMBER OF TITLES
|
RUNNER-UP
|
WINNING YEARS
|India
|7
|4
|1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015)
|Maldives
|2
|3
|2008, 2018
|Bangladesh
|1
|2
|2003
|Afghanistan
|1
|2
|2013
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|1995