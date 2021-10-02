SAFF Championship 2021: 'We are not going to get an inch' - Sunil Chhetri cautious ahead of facing Bangladesh

The Indian skipper suggested that the general mood in the camp is upbeat ahead of their SAFF opener against Bangladesh...

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri is confident yet cautious ahead of their SAFF Championship 2021 opener against neighbours Bangladesh on October 4 at the National Football Stadium in Male. Maldives.

Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the SAFF Championship as they edged out Sri Lanka 1-0 in the tournament opener on October 1. Chhetri suggested that the Indian players are in a good mood and are ready to give their best.

What did Sunil Chhetri say?

"The mood of the camp is upbeat. There is a lot of familiarity in the squad and we gel well. The youngsters push us to the limits. Everyone is jolly. We want to put our best foot forward and do well. Most of the youngsters have got game time on the international stage. They know what is at stake. They are preparing themselves differently. It is a good sight to see."

"We have to improve in a lot of areas. We could have done much better in Nepal. It has been conveyed to us by the entire coaching staff. The teams in the SAFF region are also improving. We cannot be at 90 per cent in any game. Not a single game will be given to us. We have to fight first and then utilise our little bit of technical superiority. We are not going to get an inch. We want to focus on that and make sure that we deliver," said Chhetri.

Sunil Chhetri wants to win every game

The Indian football legend also stated that he wants to win every single game he plays for India and the SAFF matches will be no exception.

"I want to win a game if I am playing for my country. No matter who you are playing you want to win. Both the games against Bangladesh have been very difficult. I don't want to lose any game for my country.

"I am here to play for my country. I don't take any opportunity for granted. I wanted to play 100 games. And now I will take whatever opportunity I get my way," the Bengaluru FC captain stated.

Chhetri remained wary of the playing conditions at the National Football Stadium as he described its turf to be not a free-flowing pitch. The Indian skipper had played at the same venue in August in the AFC Cup 2021 group stage where represented Bengaluru FC.

"There are a lot of things we could have been better at. We have some more information about them. Their head coach has changed. But we are going to give our 100 per cent and we will be giving our best. We have played here in AFC. It is not a free-flowing ground but we will be giving our best," opined Chhetri.

What did Gurpreet Singh Sandhu say?

The India no.1 suggested that teams like Nepal and Maldives are improved outfits and he believes that the competitiveness of the tournament has increased.

"We saw Nepal play the Maldives and they have definitely improved. The level of the competition has become better and they know how to exploit an opponent's weakness, We have to respect each and every team and put our best foot forward," said the goalkeeper.