SAFF Championship 2021: Oscar Bruzon to replace Jamie Day as Bangladesh coach

The Bashundhara Kings coach will lead the Bangladesh national team for a period of two months...

Oscar Bruzon is all set to lead the Bangladesh national football team as interim into the 2021 SAFF Championship to be held in Maldives in October.

According to a report in risingbd, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) national teams committee on Friday have decided to relieve English coach Jamie Day as Bangladesh coach for a period of two months and replace him with Bruzon.

With the SAFF Cup to kick off on October 1 with its final on October 16, Bruzon will be set for his first assignment with a national team as the Spaniard has previously coached Spain, India, Maldives and most recently with Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings.

Article continues below

Bangladesh are presently on a seven-game winless run and have lost their last two friendlies against Palestine (2-0) and Kyrgyz Republic (4-1) earlier in September. They are set to open their SAFF Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on October 1, before facing India, Maldives and Nepal in a round-robin format. The top two teams will advance to the final.

Under Day since August 2018, the Bengal Tigers managed a record of W9, D5, L15 in 29 games and were eliminated from the group stages of the 2018 SAFF Championship.

It must be noted that under Bruzon, the Kings scored as many as 68 goals in all competitions this season, before ATK Mohun Bagan piped them to a spot in the 2021 AFC Cup Inter-Zone play-off semi-finals from Group D.