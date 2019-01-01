Sadiq Umar scores ninth goal of the season in Partizan's emphatic win

The Roma loanee continued his fine goalscoring run in the Serbian top-flight with another effort on Saturday

Sadiq Umar sealed Partizan's 4-0 victory over Vojvodina with his ninth goal in the 2019-20 season.

Umar scored his sixth goal in the Serbian Super Liga on Saturday, which increased his tally to nine efforts across all competitions so far this season.

Article continues below

The 22-year-old wrapped his team's victory at Stadion Partizana in the 69th minute.

The youth international will be looking to help his Partizan side build on the win when they visit Old Trafford for Thursday's Uefa clash against .

They are fourth in the league table with 29 points after 14 matches.