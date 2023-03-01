Sadio Mane 'convinced' Jurgen Klopp can turn Liverpool's fortunes around amid nightmare season

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane claims he is "convinced" that former manager Jurgen Klopp can turn around Liverpool's nightmare season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegal international joined the German giants in the summer and, while his current employers remain top of the Bundesliga, Liverpool are languishing down in seventh, some nine points off the Champions League places. A nightmare start had prompted talk of Klopp's potential sacking, but Mane feels his former boss is the right man for the job.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Liverpool will be back. I’m convinced they will overcome this situation," the 30-year-old told German outlet Bild. “They had many injuries and tough tests, but Jurgen Klopp is definitely the right man. He will lead Liverpool back up, from this season – the players love him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Liverpool have missed the tenacity and ruthlessness of Mane this campaign - who scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 appearances under Klopp - the German has since spoken out in defiance of their top-four charge and to look ahead to "a future together". Mane's season, meanwhile, received a boost in Sunday's 3-0 win over Union Berlin, as the 30-year-old returned to action off the bench more than three months on from picking up a calf injury which ruled him out of the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? While talk off the field continues over potential new investment in the club, on the field Klopp's side are next in action on Wednesday, coming up against Wolves in the Premier League.