Ryan shocked by Hughton's Brighton sacking

The Socceroos shot-stopper will have a new manager next season

Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan has expressed his shock at seeing and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton sacked after the final Premier League match of the season.

Hughton, who has been in charge of Brighton since 2014, was shown the door by the club after they narrowly avoided relegation - finishing just two points clear of the drop.

Ryan had firmly established himself as number one under Hughton and revealed his surprise at the decision on social media.

"Shocked to hear of the news of the gaffer this morning," Ryan posted on Instagram.

"Brought the club success it could only dream of and will always be someone I have the highest respect for through how he conducts himself as a manager and a man.

"Wish him all the best for the next chapter and thank him for the belief he showed in me."

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom described the decision to sack Hughton as one of the most difficult in his career.

The 60-year-old had guided the club to the top flight and was generally well regarded by fans and pundits winning 40.9 per cent of his games in charge.

"Our run of three wins from 23 Premier League matches put our status at significant risk," Bloom said.

"It is with that in mind, and the performances during that period, that I now feel it's the right time for a change.

"Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton, but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season."

While Brighton did struggle in the league, they did make it to the semi-finals of the where they lost 1-0 to .