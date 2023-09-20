Watch out, Ryan Reynolds! Tyson Fury vows to 'call out' Wrexham co-owner when they face boxing superstar's hometown club Morecambe in League Two

Tyson Fury has vowed to "call out" Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds when the Welsh club come up against Morecambe in League Two.

WHAT HAPPENED? The WBC heavyweight champion is set to take on former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in October, but this has not prevented the boxing star from appearing to target a future exhibition fight against one of Wrexham's hollywood co-owners.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Amy, are you going to come down to the Wrexham vs Morecambe game?" Fury said while speaking on the Furocity YouTube channel. His assistant confirmed her plans to attend, before Fury added: "I'm going to call out Ryan Reynolds."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds has been a hot topic in the footballing world since taking over the Red Dragons in early 2021 with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, as the two oversaw Wrexham's return to the football league in 2023. The club has also gained extra exposure through the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary, which offers an insight into the influence Reynolds and McElhenney have had behind the scenes.

Fury, meanwhile, does not own his hometown club Morecambe, but has been linked with a possible takeover in recent months. Morecambe will face Wrexham at SToK Racecourse on November 25, where Fury could make good on his promise to call out Reynolds. The two teams will meet again at the Mazuma Stadium in Morecambe in March next year.

WHAT NEXT? Fury will have to divert his attention away from Reynolds and a potential exhibition fight, as he sets full focus on his upcoming clash with Ngannou on October 28. Wrexham, meanwhile, are due back in League Two action against Stockport on Saturday.