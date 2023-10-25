'They're not messing around' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney determined to take Wrexham to the Premier League and every single player in the squad has their phone number, reveals Humphrey Ker

Humphrey Ker has revealed that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are determined to take Wrexham to the Premier League.

Wrexham players have phone numbers of Reynolds & McElhenney

Owners have Premier League dream

Wrexham flying high in League Two

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham's executive director Ker has heaped praise on the two Hollywood owners for doing everything they can to create an environment in which the club can rise through the leagues. A place in the Championship would satisfy most officials behind the scenes at StoK Racecourse, but Reynolds and McElhenney are both aiming to take the club all the way to the top-flight.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the BBC's Sacked in the Morning podcast, Ker said: "Rob and Ryan's enthusiasm for this is infectious and it's very real. Anyone that ends up speaking to them works out quickly 'Oh, this is, like, these guys are genuine and they're not messing around and this isn't just a big prank or whatever'. We're all just into it, we love it, we're obsessed with it, we want to be part of it. It's not a play thing, its not a toy, its not something we're doing for the laughs.

"If we can establish ourselves in the Championship, we'd be very happy with that. That said, Rob and Ryan's ambition is to get into the Premier League. The idea of Wrexham beating out a Norwich or a Sunderland to make that jump would be an achievement but we are aspiring to it."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ker also revealed that Wrexham's co-owners have given out their phone number to all of the Wrexham players in a bid to stay plugged in with goings-on in the dressing room at all times. "Every single one of our players have Rob and Ryan's phone numbers," he added. "They text them, they message them, they see them, they come into the dressing room."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?: Wrexham have made a strong start to life in League Two following promotion from the National League. Phil Parkinson's side sit third in the table, five points behind leaders Stockport County.