Ryan Reynolds vs Michael Owen?! Ex-England star reveals he considered buying Wrexham's fiercest rivals but didn't want to 'lose a million every year'

Michael Owen considered buying his local side Chester FC - but he can't afford to lose 'millions' each year.

Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham

Enjoying great success in League Two

Owen considered buying rivals Chester

WHAT HAPPENED? Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham in a £2 million ($2.4m) takeover in early 2021. Since then they have earned promotion to League Two and are pushing hard to go up again this season. Despite those highs, the Red Dragons' owners have lost nearly £3m ($3.6m) since taking the reins at the Welsh club.

Now, former England international Owen has revealed he weighed up buying Wrexham's rivals Chester, who are just 12 miles apart and straddle the English-Welsh border. The ex-striker lives near to the National League North side and while he contemplated attempting to recreate Wrexham's success, the 43-year-old says he cannot afford to burn through money each year.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told DAZN Bet: "I did consider buying a football club a while ago, I had a good think about it. Chester FC are my local team, it's where I was born and where I live. And of course you see Chester who, in my eyes, are big rivals with Wrexham FC in a nip and tuck situation.

"I live around 15 miles from Wrexham and there is an incredible buzz around the local area, and you can't help but look over the fence and say I wish Chester had this buzz. I have looked at the potential in the past. Chester FC is a fan-run club now, so I don't know what challenges that would pose, but it was a thing that I looked at a couple of years ago and I haven't re-looked at it since.

"But of course you're burning money, really, at that level a lot of the time. I haven't got the money to be losing a million every year which probably is what these clubs do. So obviously I'd need help. But anyway it's something I did look at with a few people a few years ago but is not something I haven't looked at since."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Reynolds and McElhenney seemed an unlikely duo to lead Wrexham to success, they are a prime example that good ownership can do wonders for a team, but also the local community. And thanks to their fame, they have helped attract a whole host of lucrative sponsors to allow the club to grow.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham, who are third in the fourth tier of English football, are trying to get promoted from League Two whereas Chester are eighth in the National League North and are attempting to get up into the National League.