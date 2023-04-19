Ryan Reynolds pledges to make Wrexham fan's dying wish come true at huge game against Boreham Wood

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has promised to make a fan's dying wish come true by meeting with him during Saturday's match against Boreham Wood.

WHAT HAPPENED? Jay Fear, a 45-year-old supporter of the Welsh side who was been diagnosed with terminal appendix cancer, will be able to watch the National League team this weekend after his family received ticket donations. As well as seeing the Welsh side in action, his dream is to meet Hollywood star Reynolds and the club's co-chairman has promised to make it happen.

WHAT THEY SAID: Approached by BBC reporter Peter Gillibrand about Fear's hopes of meeting him, Reynolds replied: "I'll find him. Any idea where he's sitting?"

Fear has been a fan of the actor for a long time, citing the 2003 National Lampoon film Van Wilder as the beginning of his love for Reynolds. He told BBC: "I've always loved Ryan Reynolds - ever since Van Wilder. I remember watching that for the first time and thinking that guy was cool. I started watching the [Welcome to] Wrexham programme on Disney Plus and when you watch that you can't help but love Wrexham. It would be so nice to go to a Wrexham game and actually meet Ryan Reynolds at the same time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham can secure the National League title on Saturday if they beat Boreham Wood as they sit four points clear at the top of the division. A win will put Wrexham on 107 points for the season, which would break the points record for a single season in the National League and English professional football.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will take on Boreham Wood at home this weekend and then finish the season with an away game against Torquay United on April 29.