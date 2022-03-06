Russia head coach Karpin: I just hope people will stop dying

Russia head coach Valeri Karpin has called for an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, professing his hope that "people will stop dying" as he spoke out on the sanctions issued against the national team.

Football sides at both national and international level have been hit hard by sanctions across the sport's governing bodies in the wake of Vladimir Putin's invasion of their neighbouring Eastern Europe nation.

Among these sanctions include the suspension of Russia's participation in this month's Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers - and now their manager has made a call for peace to come soon while indicating his belief that his side may yet be able to compete again soon.

What has been said?

"Football is important," Karpin stated in a post made to social media by the Russia men's national team's channels. "It brings us together and unites us, [and] things will be difficult without it.

"I am confident the national team and the clubs should be able to continue to play.

"Speaking on a global scale, I just hope this will finally end, peace will come and people will stop dying."

What sanctions have Russia faced?

Having initially been ordered to play this month's play-off semi-final against Poland under the name of the Football Union of Russia, without their flag or anthem, the national team have since been suspended from competition amid outcry from other UEFA nations.

In addition, Russian clubs have been banned from continental competition, with Spartak Moscow forced to withdraw from the Europa League last-16, where they had been due to face RB Leipzig.

When or whether any sanctions will be reversed seems unlikely given the tight timeframe before this month's matches, meaning that the 2018 World Cup hosts look set to miss out entirely on this year's tournament.

