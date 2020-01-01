African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Onazi close to joining Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Onazi closing in on switch

Ogenyi Onazi is close to leaving Denizlispor to join Serbian champions .

According to reports, negotiations between the Nigerian international and the Belgrade outfit are at an advanced stage over a potential three-year contract.

Onazi has played just seven games in the Turkish Super Lig since he joined Denizlispor from Trabzonspor on a free transfer in January.

More teams

intensify Partey pursuit

Arsenal have intensified their efforts to land midfielder Thomas Partey

The Athletic reported that the Gunners are negotiating a cheaper deal for the Ghanaian by lowering the fee rather than pay his £45 million release clause.

Partey boasts of an incredible defensive record in Diego Simeone's side this season and he is contracted to the Madrid outfit until 2023.

& Newcastle want Traore

Crystal Palace are keen on signing Bertrand Traore and have contacted over the availability of Burkinabe forward, Foot Mercato claims.

The Eagles face competition from Premier League rivals , outfit and a number of Spanish outfits for the services of Traore.

Before the season was cancelled, the former player contributed a goal and three assists in 23 outings for Lyon.

KP Boateng set for return after loan

Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas will not be signing Kevin-Prince Boateng permanently from Fiorentina at the end of his loan spell, TMW has reported.

The 33-year-old moved to in January and he has returned two goals in eight league appearances, however, the Black Eagles declined to continue the relationship because of the high cost of the player.

Boateng is expected to return to Fiorentina in September where he has a year left in his contract.

Article continues below

Saka signs long-term Arsenal deal

Arsenal teenage sensation Bukayo Saka has penned a new four-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2024.

Saka has been impressive for the Gunners since he made his first-team debut in 2018 and he has provided three assists and 11 assists across all competitions this season.

Read the full story on Goal