Rudiger responds to 'legend' billing at Chelsea on the back of Champions League heroics
Antonio Rudiger has earned a "legend" billing from some at Chelsea, but the Germany international defender is not ready to drop himself into that category just yet.
Champions League-winning exploits last season have ensured that the Blues' class of 2020-21 will forever enjoy a special place in Stamford Bridge folklore.
Rudiger played a key role in that European triumph, with one memorable challenge put in to deny Phil Foden during a 1-0 final win over Manchester City, but the 28-year-old centre-half is not convinced that he has done enough to enjoy icon status.
What has been said?
Discussing his efforts with Chelsea's official website, including that tackle on Foden, Rudiger has said: "It was good, but legend, I wouldn’t say that.
"We did it as a team, as a group, and a legend is for other people to decide. But for me it is just that we won the Champions League together as a group and it was good.
"It was not only that challenge by me, it was Azpi’s [Cesar Azpilicueta] challenge, it was also Reece’s [James] challenge, [Andreas] Christensen’s challenge and Kai’s [Havertz] goal, Mason’s [Mount] assist. It was a good team effort."
Can Chelsea build on that success in 2021-22?
Having savoured continental glory and secured a top-four finish last season, the challenge facing Chelsea is how to build on that success.
Thomas Tuchel is looking to bolster his ranks before the summer transfer window closes, with a £98 million ($136m) deal in place for Inter striker Romelu Lukaku.
Stability and continuity will also be important for the Blues, with Rudiger seeing plenty of cause for optimism in a squad that blends youth with experience.
He added: "Obviously, with success, everything is good, but here there was a good bond already.
"There’s a lot of young players and we have Thiago Silva who is the grandpa and the youngest I think is Tino Anjorin, who is the child. It’s a good mix."
Chelsea are set to face Europa League winners Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday before opening their 2021-22 Premier League campaign at home to London rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday.