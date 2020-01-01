Rowan Human: Reported Kaizer Chiefs target signs for Maccabi Tel Aviv

The 19-year-old was rumoured to be on his way to Amakhosi to play under Gavin Hunt but he has opted to go to Israel

Former midfielder Rowan Human has joined Israeli top-flight league side Maccabi Tel Aviv on a one-year contract with an option to extend by another year.

Human will, however, be immediately loaned out to second-tier Beitar Tel Avivi Bat Yam and the development could be a blow to Chiefs who were reportedly targeting to sign the teenager on a free transfer.

A Fifa transfer ban could have limited the Soweto giants from tying down the youngster to a contract.

“Maccabi Tel Aviv signed Rowan Lancaster Human, a South African midfielder from Bidvest Wits FC,” Maccabi Tel Aviv said in a statement.

“The 19-year-old attacking midfielder signed a one-year deal with an option to extend by a further season and will be loaned out to Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam.”

Rumours that Human was on his way to Naturena were fuelled by the appointment of Gavin Hunt as Chiefs coach.

Hunt is an avid admirer of the youngster whom he coached at Wits and regards him as the brightest prospect in South African football.

“The youngster [Human] came on because I know he’s got… I believe he’s got a great future you can see he works hard and he did well you know,” Hunt was once quoted as saying, as reported by FourFourTwo.

“And then I put the kid in and what a revelation, he is the best player in at his age, there is no better player than him I believe, I have not seen a better player at his age and I think he will be a superstar.”

Human played 13 games for the now-defunct Wits last season across all competitions, scoring one goal as he became a regular in the bio-bubble.