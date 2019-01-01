Rose slams UEFA sanctions for Montenegro after suffering racial abuse

The left back lashed out after the Balkan nation was given a stadium ban and fine by European governing body for behaviour by some of their fans

and defender Danny Rose has said he’s ‘lost for words’ after UEFA handed down a one game stadium ban and a €20,000 (£17,000/$22,000) fine to Montenegro for sections of their fans racially abusing him and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Rose had said ‘couldn’t wait’ to quit the game in the aftermath of the abuse he and his 18-year-old team-mate endured in Podgorica in the European Championships qualification game on March 25.

England won the game 5-1.

He also said that the punishments meted out by UEFA were not harsh enough, likening the fines to what he’d ‘spend on a night out’.

“I’ve just found out [about the sanctions for Montenegro] and I’m lost for words a little and I am not surprised,” Rose told Sky Sports.

“I said before countries are fined what they are fined and I compared it to what I may or may not spend on a night out. Some people didn’t agree with me and what not. I stand corrected. What I said was true.

“I don’t think it’s a harsh enough punishment for someone to learn from in the future, just a one game ban and 20,000 euros – it’s a bit shocking but there is not much I can do now.

“I just hope that I never have to play there again, it’s a shame that this is where we are now and I just have to get on with it.”

Rose reiterated that he hoped never to go to Montenegro again, saying he’d been mentally scarred by the event.

“I wouldn’t want to go back there but obviously if I have to play there I will play. It’s not on my list of destinations to visit.

“That is not to say the whole country is like that, but I have only been there once and I’m mentally scarred a little bit and I am not in a rush to go back there.”

England will not return to Montenegro in this qualification cycle, but will face Montenegro again in the penultimate round of qualification for next summer’s tournament on November 14.