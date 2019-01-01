'Rooney wanted to fight Rio & is keen on boxing match' - Anthony Joshua's promoter can't see Owen & Shearer in a ring

Eddie Hearn has revealed that the Manchester United legend would be keen to get some gloves on, but doubts two former Newcastle stars would lace up

legend Wayne Rooney would be keen on figuring in a charity boxing match, claims Eddie Hearn, but feuding former Newcastle team-mates Alan Shearer and Michael Owen are not expected to step into a ring.

Ex- captain Rooney, who is currently on the books of side , is known to be a big boxing fan.

He was famously knocked out by Phil Bardsley during a sparring session in his kitchen back in 2015, leading to an iconic celebration the next time he found the target at Old Trafford.

Hearn has suggested that the 33-year-old could lace up some gloves for real at some stage, with the Matchroom supremo saying he would be happy to put a charity bout in place.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter, who is already working on a fight between YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul in November, told talkSPORT when asked if other celebrities want to get involved in his business: “Yeah, loads. But more like people like Wayne Rooney.

“I’ve got a podcast, he was on there recently, he loves it. He’s been boxing in amateur clubs.

“Wayne would love to do a charity fight. All these guys, they love boxing.”

While hinting that Rooney could step through the ropes at some stage in the future, Hearn is not expecting Shearer and Owen – who have become embroiled in a war of words on social media – to trade physical blows.

He added: “The sad thing is, from a numbers game, and I’m obviously not going to do this fight, but can you imagine how big Alan Shearer vs Michael Owen would be?

“Unfortunately there’s a little bit of a mismatch in size.

“But I was watching that unfold on Twitter and I couldn’t believe my eyes. I was glued to it…

Article continues below

“The only way I’d do a fight like that is if there was a huge amount of money for charity.

“I said that to Wayne Rooney before, he was joking about fighting Rio [Ferdinand] before when Rio was getting into his boxing.

“That’s an opportunity, a Sport Relief event or something like that, to make big money for charity.”