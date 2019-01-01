Rooney: Wan-Bissaka must have no fear if £55m Man Utd move is made

A Red Devils icon believes a full-back being heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford will prove to be a success if he listens to those around him

Wayne Rooney has told Aaron Wan-Bissaka to “play with no fear” if a mooted £55 million ($70m) move to Old Trafford is pushed through.

Sources close to the discussions confirmed earlier this week that the Crystal Palace defender was due to undergo a medical with the Red Devils.

Once the formalities are complete, a big-money agreement can be wrapped up.

If the 21-year-old does end up sealing a switch to the Theatre of Dreams, then he will become the most expensive English player in history.

He will also be the costliest full-back in world football , with those terms set to place added expectation and pressure onto his young shoulders.

Wan-Bissaka is, however, considered to be a hot prospect for the future and Rooney believes he can thrive at United if he adopts the right mindset and listens to those around him.

The Red Devils legend told Sky Sports when asked what his advice to an emerging talent would be: “Play with no fear.

“ is a fantastic club, one of it not the best football club in the world.

“You have to embrace it and embrace the culture of Manchester United, learn the history and go and do your best.

“I’m sure that if he does that he’ll be fine and I’m sure the coaches there will be telling him all of this.”

Eyebrows have been raised over the figures involved in a deal for Wan-Bissaka that appears to be drawing ever closer.

Former Palace favourite Neil Shipperley is among those to have expressed his surprise at the fee being discussed , but he does feel that an agreement could prove beneficial to all concerned.

He told Love Sport Radio : “There’s not a bidding war for him. Manchester United are the club. No-one else is coming in for him so you’re not going to have this bidding war. I think £50m or £55m is a fair deal.

“The fans aren’t going to like this but what they’ve got to realise is that this kid could still be in the Under-23s. He only came on the scene because we had no-one else to play right-back. He came in and he has made that position his own.

“He’s a great player but at the end of the day, he’s a right-back. He’s not a centre midfielder or a centre forward like Wilf [Zaha]. He’s a right-back and I think we’ve got a replacement in Joel Ward, who is not as good as Bissaka but he can certainly play right-back and do a job.”