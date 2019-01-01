Rooney has second game added to red-card ban

The forward's sending-off against the New York Red Bulls will cost him two full matches, with one game having been served already

Wayne Rooney's regular season schedule has just four matches remaining in it, with the English forward set to miss a second-straight game following a red card against the .

Rooney was caught delivering a forearm shiver to the face of Cristian Casseres Jr following a VAR review in a 2-1 loss to the Red Bulls on August 21.

He was absent from the club's next game, a 3-1 loss at the hands of the last Saturday, and the MLS Disciplinary Committee​ took the decision to suspend for a second match on Tuesday due to violent conduct.

The 33-year-old, who is set to return to to join up with after the MLS season, will now miss out on the club's match Saturday against the .

Saturday's showdown could prove critical for both clubs, with United holding a five-point lead over the eighth-placed Impact, who currently sit as the first team out of the MLS playoff race.

Rooney and company also face a daunting closing run to the season as they look to hang onto their place in the post-season.

With away matches against the Portland Timber and Red Bulls still on tap, along with a home clash against the , a place in the MLS playoffs is anything but sure.

Following the announcement that he would be leaving the club after the season, Rooney made it clear that he wanted to end his time with United by lifting an MLS trophy.

Following Video Review, Wayne Rooney is issued a red card.



"I think it'd be disrespectful to them if I didn't finish the season and try to help get us into a playoff spot and try to win a trophy," Rooney said at the time.

That job is looking tougher now, and United will need their star man to return in fine form to help keep their hopes of challenging for a title alive.

Rooney has scored 11 goals and added seven assists across 25 appearances for United so far this season, just one goal shy of the 12 he posted in 20 games during his first season for the club.