'Ronaldo's presence making Dybala suffer' - Juventus legend claims Portuguese has played 'too much'

Marco Tardelli admits that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been a welcome addition in Turin, but feels his impact is not always positive

The mere presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at is causing Paulo Dybala to “suffer”, claims Bianconeri legend Marco Tardelli.

In the summer of 2018, the champions decided to make a transfer statement by luring five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo away from Real Madrid.

The marquee addition has helped them to an eighth successive league title, but Champions League honours have remained elusive.

Ronaldo has made an important contribution, recording 26 goals across all competitions and 19 in the Italian top-flight.

Others have found themselves operating in his sizeable shadow, with international Dybala managing just five goals and six assists across 27 outings in Serie A.

Juve legend Tardelli believes that dip is not down to just added competition for places, telling Rai Sport of the attacking talent now in Turin: "Juventus need to work in the management of the squad.

“Cristiano Ronaldo may have played too much this year, but he is the one who imposes [the team’s attitude].

“Against [in the ] he could have done even more.

“I think some players give less with Ronaldo; they suffer with him unconsciously. Dybala is one of them.”

The struggles of the South American to replicate his efforts of the recent past have sparked inevitable transfer talk.

Juventus have, however, moved to rule out a summer sale, with sporting director Fabio Paratici telling Sky Italia of a player who has been linked with : "Of course Dybala will stay.

“He is a Juve player and it’s obvious he will certainly remain."

If he is to be back for more in 2019-20, then he will once again be battling with Ronaldo for minutes and goals.

The Portuguese has seen his own future called into question despite spending just one record-setting year in , but the 34-year-old has assured the Bianconeri that he is going nowhere.

Ronaldo has claimed to be “1,000 per cent” certain that he will be chasing down more honours with Juve next season.