Ronaldo's my idol & I try to take things from his game - Arsenal teen sensation Saka

The 18-year-old starred in the 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and explained how he's been taking pointers from the Juventus star's game

Bukayo Saka has named Cristiano Ronaldo as his inspiration after his match-winning display for in the .

The Gunners teenager was the star of the show as Unai Emery’s side began their European campaign with an impressive 3-0 win at on Thursday night.

Saka scored his first senior goal in the victory and also set up the other two for Joe Willock and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Commerzbank Arena.

It was an impressive night for the 18-year-old, who turned down both and to join Arsenal when he was just nine.

And speaking after the game in , the talented young winger admitted he has grown up idolising one man.

“Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Saka. “I love his mentality. He always wants to be the best, is always working hard on and off the pitch and trying to make his body the best.

“When he gets on the pitch he performs with full confidence and full personality and shows why he’s one of the best players to ever play football.

“I wouldn’t say I have his attitude as we are two different players, he is unique, but I try to look at him and take the good things from his game and one of the good things from his game is his mentality.

“He’s always focused, always working and I try to do that as well.”

Thursday night’s game was Saka’s first senior start of the season for Arsenal and his goal made him the youngest player to score for the Gunners in a UEFA competition since a 17-year-old Aaron Ramsey netted against in 2008.

Along with Willock and Emile Smith Rowe, he was one of three academy products to start for the Gunners and another, Reiss Nelson, was on the bench.

Article continues below

“It’s good to have your mates around you,” admitted Saka. “They push you on. When you’re down they pick you up, when they’re down I pick them up. It’s good to have them all around us.

“There will be a lot of opportunities in the Europa League. That’s how I made my debut last season and I hope I can continue to get more and more opportunities and keep progressing so I can play in the Premier League and start playing for Arsenal’s first team.

“I take a lot of confidence from this game. It was my first goal and I also managed to get two assists so I’m very happy with my performance.”