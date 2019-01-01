Ronaldo will start against Ajax, Allegri confirms

Having recovered sufficiently from a thigh problem, the Portuguese star is set to start for Juventus on Wednesday

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit enough to start for in Wednesday's quarter-final first leg against .

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed the 34-year-old has recovered sufficiently from a thigh injury sustained while on duty last month.

Ronaldo has not played for the leaders since scoring a hat-trick in the 3-0 last-16 second-leg win over on March 12.

As a result, he's missed out on wins over , , and as Juventus have moved within a step of claiming the Serie A crown.

Ronaldo has made scored 19 goals in 26 league matches for the Serie A leaders while also adding four goals in seven Champions League appearances for the club.

"Cristiano has trained well with the team. He will start tomorrow night," Allegri told a news conference on Tuesday.

It was Ronaldo who propelled Juve to this stage of the competition, with his hat-trick against Atletico erasing a 2-0 first leg deficit against his long-time rivals.

The forward won three consecutive Champions Leagues as a member of before joining Juventus this summer, and his old club responded by crashing out of the competition against the very same Ajax team tht Ronaldo prepares to face now.

Allegri also confirmed that either Sami Khedira or Rodrigo Bentancur will start in midfield, with Emre Can ruled out with an ankle sprain.

However, he said midfielder Can is in line to be fit for the return game in Turin on April 16.

"He was in good form and I hope to have him at my disposal for the return leg," Allegri said.

In between the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final battle, Juventus will face in Serie A play with a chance to wrap up the league title.