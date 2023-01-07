Ronaldo registered by Al-Nassr as Man Utd-linked Aboubakar brutally released on free transfer to open up squad slot for CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo has been registered by new side Al-Nassr in place of fellow forward Vincent Aboubakar, who has been brutally released by the club.

Ronaldo's registration with Al-Nassr was stalling

Space opened up by releasing Aboubakar

Portugal international serving FA ban

WHAT'S HAPPENING? That's according to reports from Saudi outlet Al-Riyadh, who claim that Aboubakar is now available on a free transfer amid links to Manchester United. His release clears up space for Ronaldo to be registered, who has one game remaining of the ban issued by the FA in November for smashing an Everton fan's phone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Ronaldo reportedly registered, the Portugal international will only have to watch on from the sidelines, as he did against Al-Tai, for one more game. The 37-year-old will now likely make his debut in Al-Nassr's Pro League match against Al-Ettifaq on January 22, fitness and team selection depending.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Aboubakar, meanwhile, who impressed in the World Cup with Cameroon, will reportedly be looking for a new club, having recorded 13 goals and six assists during his time in Saudi Arabia. Manchester United were recently linked with a loan move for the forward, in what would be a sensational switch of allegiances with his Portuguese counterpart.

WHAT NEXT? With Ronaldo given the all-clear to make his long-awaited debut for his new club, only time will tell which team Aboubakar decides to join as a free agent.