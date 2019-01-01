'Ronaldo plan going perfectly for Juventus' - Del Piero expecting Champions League triumph

The former Bianconeri star believes a talismanic presence in the current side is capable of delivering the European glory longed for in Turin

’ project with Cristiano Ronaldo is “going perfectly”, says Alessandro Del Piero, with both sides of the stunning agreement expected to get the Champions League success they crave.

The Portuguese superstar was taken to Turin in the summer of 2018 after nine record-breaking seasons at Real Madrid.

His capture, even at the age of 33, was considered to be a major coup for Juve and .

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has not disappointed in new surroundings, netting 24 goals in 36 appearances.

His haul has included a remarkable hat-trick in a meeting with old adversaries Atletico Madrid, which carried the Bianconeri through to the quarter-finals in Europe’s elite club competition.

Del Piero told Marca of Ronaldo’s exploits: “That's what Juventus bought him for.

“He is a champion who has won this title and who knows what it's like to play these difficult matches, with good football and by scoring goals.

“He is focused on the objective. Juventus signed him for this and the plan is going perfectly so far.”

Quizzed on whether it would be a failure if Massimiliano Allegri’s side missed out on the crown this season, Del Piero added: “Failure is a really big word. I wouldn't use it.

“The project is about winning the Champions League with Ronaldo and he signed for four years. If you can win it in the first year then even better.”

An iconic figure from Juve’s past believes that continental glory will be delivered and that Ronaldo made the right choice in heading for after calling time on a memorable spell in .

Asked if he was surprised that such a move was made, the former Italy international said: “Yes, a little, but not too much.

“Ronaldo could pick whatever team he wanted to go to in the world and it was a good piece of business that he picked Juventus.”

Ronaldo has not had things all his own way since linking up with Juventus, but Del Piero claims that is to be expected and that any criticism is merely a result of the standards set by one of the finest talents to have ever played the game.

He added: “When you have a player who scores a goal per game on average and then has a match when he doesn't score then something's missing. It can happen.

“There isn't a rule that says you have to score all the goals. For me, it's part of the game and you should leave it because you'll score again in a game or two.”

Ronaldo is currently away on international duty, having returned to the Portugal fold for the first time since the 2018 World Cup, but will be back in domestic action on Saturday when Juve play host to .