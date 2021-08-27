Ronaldo has 'no intention of staying at Juventus', admits manager Allegri

The Portuguese superstar has been heavily linked with Manchester City, and his current boss in Turin admits the forward is on his way out

Cristiano Ronaldo "has no intention of staying at Juventus", manager Max Allegri has admitted.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A giants, with Manchester City in talks to bring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner back to the Premier League.

He was seen leaving Juventus' training ground on Friday morning while the rest of the team began their session, and Allegri has now confirmed the player told him he wants to go.

What has been said?

"Yesterday, talking to Cristiano, he told me that he has no intention of staying at Juventus," Allegri told a press conference. "For this reason, he will not be called up for tomorrow's game [against Empoli in Serie A].

"Things change, it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on.

"Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters, but as I said, we must go on."

Where is Ronaldo going?

Goal confirmed on Thursday that Man City have entered talks to sign Ronaldo from Juventus. They are in the market for a striker after missing out on the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola's side have opened negotiations with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, and although club sources have played down suggestions that an agreement is close and sources close to the player have said that nothing has been agreed thus far, talks are advancing.

Article continues below

Ronaldo, a former Manchester United player, is believed to be open to the move despite saying in the past that he would never line up for one of the Red Devils' main rivals.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, spoke with Turin club officials earlier this week, and it now seems a parting of the ways is inevitable.

How much would Ronaldo cost?

The Turin side are looking for around €29 million (£24m/$34m) from any potential buyers, otherwise they would suffer a capital loss. However, City would not want to pay a fee for the 36-year-old forward.

Further Reading