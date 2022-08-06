'Messy!' - Ronaldo behaviour leaves Neville frustrated as he calls for end to Man Utd striker 'saga'

The former Red Devil feels the saga regarding the striker's future has gone on for too long

Gary Neville has called on Cristiano Ronaldo to resolve his Manchester United future and admits he has been "disappointed" by the striker's behaviour this summer.

Ronaldo told the Red Devils in July that he wants to leave after just one season back at Old Trafford to continue playing Champions League football but has so far been unable to find a new club.

The situation has prompted plenty of speculation regarding Ronaldo which has overshadowed Manchester United's pre-season and forced new manager Erik ten Hag to answer plenty of questions about his No.7.

What Has Been Said?

Neville has made it clear he is not happy with the ongoing saga at Old Trafford and feels the situation surrounding Ronaldo is making Ten Hag's job more difficult ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign.

"I think we all know that if a Champions League club comes in from him he will go. But at this moment in time that hasn't happened. It feels a little bit unpalatable," he told Sky Sports.

"This is messy for him, it's messy for the club. We want him to stay we just don't want these sagas to drag on. As United fans we don't want this to drag on for another three weeks.

"I think by all means it's a harder job than it already was for ten Hag, with the Ronaldo situation and the de Jong situation. If [Ronaldo] is fit, he's starting."

Neville Urges Ronaldo To Speak Out

Neville is expecting more questions about Ronaldo after Manchester United's opening game of the season against Brighton at Old Trafford and feels the 37-year-old should speak out instead of letting his manager do all the hard work.

"I'm a little bit disappointed in him. Because he's letting the manager go into those press conferences," he said.

"He's a good age, he's been one of the best players in the world. Could he not do that interview?

"On Sunday we're going to ask for him after the game, could he not come out and speak to us instead of getting other people to say it?"