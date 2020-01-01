Ronaldo, Lewandowski and Messi the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player 2020

One of the three forward players is set to win the award, which was claimed last year by the Argentine superstar

FIFA has announced that attacker Cristiano Ronaldo, forward Lionel Messi and hitman Robert Lewandowski are the three finalists The Best FIFA Men's Player.

On November 25, a shortlist of 11 players was unveiled for the prize, with Bayern striker leading the charge after a prolific campaign in which he led his club to a domestic treble amid a flurry of goals.

Since then, however, Kevin De Bruyne, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk have all dropped out of the running.

That leaves Lewandowski up against two former winners.

Ronaldo claimed the prize in both 2016 and 2017, when he dominated the voting after leading to successive trophies. Since then, however, he has completed a switch to with Juventus, though he remains as prolific a scorer.

Messi, meanwhile, is the reigning holder of the prize but is widely regarded to have had a disappointing year amid a turbulent period for his Barcelona side.

