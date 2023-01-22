Ronaldo fires blank on Al-Nassr debut as victory takes them top of Saudi league

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to open his Al-Nassr account when he made his Saudi Pro League in their 1-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq on Sunday.

Ronaldo put in bright performance

But forward failed to score

Al-Nassr win takes them top of league

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes of his first game in Riyadh and was a lively presence throughout the game. Al-Nassr took the lead just after the half-hour mark when Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca opened the scoring.

Ronaldo burst into the box and jumped up in an attempt to meet the cross from Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem, but it flew over his head and was met by Talisca, who managed to find the net. Minutes later, Ronaldo had a promising chance as he lined up a free kick outside the box, only to see his effort sail high and wide.

The 37-year-old January signing almost got an assist in the second half as he chased the ball down to the byline and whipped in a dangerous cross but the subsequent shot missed the target.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Ronaldo was unable to play a decisive role, he looked happy alongside his team-mates and there were plenty of positive signs that he will be a success in Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr were dominant in the home match and the win sees them go top of the Saudi Pro League, one point clear of Al-Hilal.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The former Manchester United star may get a chance to get his first goal for his new side on Thursday when his team take on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup.