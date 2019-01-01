Ronaldo facing uncertainty over Ajax availability as Juventus star begins treatment
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss his club's next two games at a minimum with a hamstring injury, with his status for the Champions League quarter-final first leg a doubt.
The forward came off with a hamstring problem during Portugal's 1-1 Euro 2020 qualification draw with Serbia on Monday after 30 minutes.
After undergoing physiotherapy Thursday, the full extent to Ronaldo's problem is still not known, leaving his status for Juventus' upcoming matches uncertain.
Ronaldo is nearly certain to miss their next two matches, against Empoli and Cagliari, as well as being a doubt for the game against Milan.
Further evaluation over the coming days will reveal whether Ronaldo will be able to get fit in time for Juventus' Champions League quarter-final first leg against Ajax on April 10.
More to follow...