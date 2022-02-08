Ronaldo dropped for Burnley v Man Utd as game 'requires a lot of sprinting', says Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped for Manchester United's clash with Burnley on Tuesday as manager Ralf Rangnick said the game will require "a lot of sprinting".

For Tuesday's match, Rangnick opted to turn to Edinson Cavani, who was named to the starting XI ahead of Ronaldo after he started and missed a penalty against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup in the club's last match.

Rangnick explained the decision to bench Ronaldo ahead of kickoff, saying he believes Cavani fits the gameplan better.

What was said?

“Today it will require a lot of sprinting, chasing balls, a lot of fight for second balls," Rangnick said before the match. "This best fits the profile for Edinson Cavani which is why he starts today."

Ronaldo's season so far

Ronaldo has struggled in recent weeks, by his lofty standards, having failed to score in each of his last four matches.

That cold streak was highlighted by his penalty miss against Boro as Man Utd crashed out of the FA Cup.

Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances, with six of those coming in five Champions League matches.

