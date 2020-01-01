Ronaldo nets 50th Juventus goal after scoring in ninth straight Serie A outing

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has achieved a landmark feat for the Italian champions in the midst of his best run for the Turin giants

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 50th goal for as he netted twice in the Bianconeri's 3-0 win over on Sunday.

The Portuguese came into the match on 48 strikes for the Turin side, who he joined in the summer of 2018 from , but gave Maurizio Sarri’s men the lead five minutes from the break via a penalty.

And with 10 minutes of the match remaining, he repeated the trick to bring up the landmark figure for the Turin side.

He has achieved the feat in just 70 matches.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is in his richest vein of form since making the move from to around 18 months ago, confirmed by the fact that he became just the second Juve player in history to score in nine successive matches.

Ronaldo equalled the feat first achieved by David Trezeguet, who got his goals from October to December 2005.

The 34-year-old, meanwhile, began his run in the December 1 fixture against , when he netted in a 2-2 draw. A week later he was on target in a 3-1 loss away to while further goals against (two) and followed before the winter break.

He started 2020 with a bang as he grabbed a hat-trick against , also getting an assist in that fixture for good measure, before netting against , (two) and in last weekend’s 2-1 loss to .

While he failed to net in the Supercoppa Italiana loss to Lazio three days before Christmas, he did score a goal against during this spell and was also on the scoresheet against Roma in the on January 22.

He will attempt to keep the remarkable sequence going when Juve travel to face Verona on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who is also Real Madrid’s record scorer, having netted 450 times in 438 matches for the Santiago Bernabeu giants, has now taken 151 penalties during his career, including shootouts, with his tally standing at 126 converted and 25 missed – a success rate of 83.4 per cent.