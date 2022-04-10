Ronaldinho: Barcelona can beat Real Madrid to La Liga title

Ronaldinho has expressed his belief that Barcelona can still beat Real Madrid to this season's La Liga title.

Barca slipped to ninth in the table after a poor start under Ronald Koeman, who was sacked in October, with club legend Xavi drafted in the following month as his replacement.

Xavi outlined his intention to restore the club's lost identity and, with the help of some shrewd January signings, has gradually lifted the Blaugrana back up into the Champions League places.

Barca closed deals for Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dani Alves and Adama Traore in the winter window, and all four men have adapted quickly to help the team close the gap on leaders Madrid.

A 4-0 Clasico win over the Blancos on March 20 underlined how much they have improved, and Ronaldinho still believes they can finish the campaign as champions.

"We are excited that Barca play well again and I think anything is possible," the Brazilian, who won two league titles and the Champions League at Camp Nou between 2003 and 2008, has told Mundo Deportivo.

"I hope so and as a fan I am hoping that things go well and I think there can be [a comeback]."

Ronaldinho went on to praise his former colleague Xavi for the impact he's had since stepping into the dugout.

"Xavi has returned and has brought us hope," he added. "As my friend and ex-team-mate, this excites people and me too.

"When he played, he already had a vision of the game as a coach.

"He guided the game and I see it very well [in his coaching] too because he makes us want to watch Barca games again."

Can Barca catch Madrid?

Barca are unbeaten in their last 14 La Liga matches, and saw off Sevilla 1-0 last time out to move up to second in the standings on goal difference, albeit temporarily.

Sevilla moved back into second on 60 points after beating Granada on Friday, while Madrid picked up a 2-0 victory over Getafe in their latest fixture to move 12 points clear at the top.

Barca can cut that gap to nine if they win their two games in hand, starting with a trip to Levante on Sunday, but will only have seven games left to play thereafter.

