Romero sees €30m move to Juventus confirmed by Genoa president

After months of speculation, it appears as though the Argentine defender's rumoured switch to the Serie A champions is about to go through

president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed are set to sign defender Cristian Romero.

Romero has repeatedly been linked with the champions in recent months, with reports suggesting he will join for a €30 million (£26m/$33m) fee.

Goal revealed back in February that a deal was on the cards.

The youth international only moved to at the start of the season but has impressed in 24 league appearances for Genoa in 2018-19.

And it now appears he will make the switch to Juve at the end of the campaign, following striker Krzysztof Piatek - who joined in the previous transfer window - out of the club.

"You all know that there is a negotiation in progress - [Romero] will go to Juventus," Preziosi told Primocanale.

"The sale of Piatek and that of Romero will definitely put the club's accounts in order. The sale of Piatek, from a corporate point of view, was a very good move.

"Genoa's finances are very healthy. We will have no debt to the treasury within this year."

Piatek left Genoa for Milan in a €35m move in January, having netted 13 Serie A goals since the start of the season.

He has scored eight since joining the Rossoneri.

Romero will now be following him through the exits.

The 21-year-old has been aware of the speculation surrounding him for some time and made no secret of his desire to grace the books at one of the most prestigious sides on the planet.

He told Corriere dello Sport of his future plans: "When I was a child my dream was to become a pro, now it is to play in the with one of the four most important clubs in the world: Juventus, , and .

"Then I would love to play for my national team, but I know that’s a difficult task. The Seleccion has [Nicolas] Otamendi, one of the best defenders in the world.”

A move to Turin should help to push a man who has already been capped by his country at U20 level into contention for senior recognition.