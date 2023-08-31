Together again! Romelu Lukaku leaves Chelsea and reunites with Jose Mourinho as Roma confirm striker's shirt number

Chelsea have announced that Romelu Lukaku has completed a move to Roma on a season-long loan.

Lukaku says goodbye to Chelsea

Returns to Italy with Roma

Reunited with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have confirmed the transfer in a very brief statement on the club's official website.

"Romelu Lukaku has completed a season-long loan move to Serie A club A.S. Roma. The Belgium international, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2021, spent the previous campaign on loan at Inter Milan," read a statement. "Lukaku will link up in the Italian capital with former Chelsea head coach Jose Mourinho, who guided Roma to the Europa League final last season."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lukaku will wear the No. 90 shirt at Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. The Belgian wore the same number in Serie A at Inter last season, scoring 14 goals in 37 games, and is clearly relishing the prospect of another season in the Italian top flight.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID: "The welcome I've received from this club and its fans has excited me and given me even more motivation to give my all for my new team. As an opponent, I felt the atmosphere of the Stadio Olimpico, and felt the warmth of the Romanisti," he told Roma's club media.

"It's nice to know I'm a part of it today. I recently got the opportunity to speak with the owners, and I was impressed by their ambition. Now we must work, be humble, and grow game by game. For my part, I can't wait to be available to my teammates both on and off the pitch.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty/GOAL

WHAT'S NEXT? Roma are due back in action on Friday in Serie A against AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico.

