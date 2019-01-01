Romania defender Manea's girlfriend hospitalised after Under-21 Euros brawl

Local police are investigating the ugly scenes at the end of the 0-0 draw against France at the Stadio Manuzzi on Monday night

The girlfriend of Romania Under-21 international Cristian Manea was hospitalised following a brawl after the European Championship clash with in Cesena on Monday night.

The game at the Stadio Manuzzi had finished scoreless, with the stalemate securing both teams a place in the semi-finals.

Shortly after the full-time whistle, though, a fight broke in the stands as Manea was trying to reach his girlfriend, who was left with a bloodied lip after being knocked to the ground amid the chaos.

"There was an incident at the end of the game," a spokesperson for the Romania team confirmed to Goal.

"Cristian Manea was going to his girlfriend when someone pushed her away to take a photo with him. His girlfriend's brother wanted to help her but he was punched by an unknown attacker.

"Manea's girlfriend was also knocked over during the incident and suffered an injury to her face.

"She was immediately taken to the hospital but was soon released and is okay now.

"Manea wasn't involved in the fighting at all.

"The police are investigating the incident, though, and they are presently looking for the person or persons who punched the brother of Manea's girlfriend."

The incident marred what was an otherwise joyous occasion for the tournament's surprise package, Romania, who secured the point they needed to progress as winners of Group C.

Indeed, approximately 10,000 Romanian fans were present at the Dino Manuzzi to celebrate their team setting up a semi-final showdown with reigning champions in on Thursday evening.

The legendary Gheorge Hagi was even in attendance, primarily because his son Ianis once again started in attack for Mirel Radoi's side, who routed 4-1 in the tournament opener in San Marino last week before upsetting 4-2 in Cesena on Friday.

Romania pipped France to top spot in their pool thanks to their superior goal difference, while Les Espoirs progressed to the last four – where they will now face Group A winners in Reggio Emilia – as the best runners-up.

The winners of the two semi-finals will meet in the tournament decider in Udine on Sunday.