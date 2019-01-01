Roma to target Sarri if he gets sacked by Chelsea

The Blues boss would be a strong candidate to take the manager's job with the Serie A side, should he be given the boot at Stamford Bridge

would be interested in bringing in Maurizio Sarri as their new manager should he be sacked by , Goal understands.

Blues boss Sarri continues to be focused on his work at Stamford Bridge, although he remains under pressure as he oversees what has been a disappointing season up to now.

Claudio Ranieri was recently appointed as Roma's head coach until the end of the season following the departure of Eusebio Di Francesco, meaning there will be an opening with the side in the summer.

Roma advisor and former technical director Franco Baldini is an acquaintance of Sarri's, with the pair having become close during negotiations between and Spurs for the signing of Vlad Chiriches.

Sarri's future beyond this season remains uncertain at Stamford Bridge, but the 60-year-old is still working to achieve the club's minimum aim, which is to qualify for next season's .

The Blues are currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points adrift of fourth-placed , although they are still in with a chance of winning the , which would guarantee qualification for Europe's top club competition.

The Italian came under huge scrutiny heading into February when Chelsea, having already been thumped 4-0 by Bournemouth, suffered an embarrassing 6-0 loss to .

They were also dumped out of the by on home soil, with Sarri consequently given three games to save his job.

Aside from the final loss, and the Kepa Arrizabalaga substitution issue that saw Sarri come under further scrutiny, there was a mini-revival as the west London club beat Tottenham and to ease the pressure ever so slightly on the former Napoli boss.

That was followed up by the Blues sealing their place in the Europa League quarter-finals after a convincing 8-0 aggregate win over , further helping Sarri's cause.

The 2-0 defeat to last time has not aided his situation, however, and it remains to be seen how long Roman Abramovich's patience will last, especially if Champions League qualification becomes unattainable.

Article continues below

Sarri recently denied there was any deal in place for him to leave west London, but his personal friendships with those running Roma would place him in a strong position to potentially take the managerial job at the club for next season.

"I have a contract with Chelsea for the next two seasons, so it is impossible to have another contract," he said. "I read in an Italian newspaper something about a meeting with Baldini but I think for the moment Franco is in , so it is very difficult."

Chelsea had been hoping that their hiring and firing cycle under Abramovich's ownership of the club was coming to an end, although with supporters increasingly turning on their manager, it remains to be seen if Sarri will last more than a single season at Stamford Bridge.