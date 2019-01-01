Roma apologise for 'racist boos' directed at Sampdoria's Vieira

The England youth international was subject to constant abuse throughout the game in Claudio Ranieri's first match as Samp coach

have issued an apology to 's Ronaldo Vieira after the midfielder suffered racist abuse in Sunday's meeting.

Former youngster Vieira, who played the entire match, was abused by a section of the travelling Roma support during the 0-0 draw at Stadio Luigi Ferraris – Claudio Ranieri's first game at the Sampdoria helm.

"I heard it, but I don't want to talk about it. This happens too often, it shouldn't be this way," youth international Vieira told Rai Sport after the match.

Roma were quick to respond, taking to Twitter to apologise to the 21-year-old and vowing to ban any supporters found guilty of racist abuse.

"Roma would like to apologise to Ronaldo Vieira for the racist boos he was subjected to," the post read.

"Roma does not tolerate racism of any kind and the club will support the authorities in identifying and subsequently banning any individuals found guilty of racially abusing the midfielder."

Sampdoria responded by tweeting: "We are united in saying no to racism."

The abuse aimed at Vieira is the latest of several high-profile incidents of racist abuse in this season.

forward Romelu Lukaku was the victim of alleged racist abuse in a game at last month, with the Belgian forward subjected to monkey chants as he stepped up to take a penalty.

Cagliari had previously been at the centre of racist incidents involving Pescara's Sulley Muntari, midfielder Blaise Matuidi and former Juve forward Moise Kean. Though, on this occasion, they received no punishment, as the chants could not be proven to be discriminatory.

Later in September a match between and was halted by the referee after racist abuse was directed at La Viola defender Dalbert. Atalanta were fined €10,000 (£8,956/$10,955.85) for the incident.

Instances of racism have not been restricted to Italy, with England’s qualifier against Bulgaria last week halted twice due to racist chanting from the stands.

On Saturday, an FA Cup qualifier between Yeovil and Haringey Borough was abandoned after Haringey players received abuse from the stands, prompting both sets of players to walk off the pitch in protest.