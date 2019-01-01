Rodrygo: If I can, I’ll stay at Real Madrid for good

The talented teenager is making quite the impact with the Liga giants and he is hoping to spend many productive years at the Santiago Bernabeu

Rodrygo is making all of the right noises at , with the talented teenager claiming that he is already looking to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu “for good” after bursting onto the scene in .

At just 18 years of age, the highly-rated Brazilian is quickly establishing a reputation as one of the most promising youngsters in European football.

Madrid were happy to buy into that potential when doing a deal with Santos and have seen a hot prospect make an immediate impact on a senior stage.

Rodrygo netted within seconds of making his competitive debut against Osasuna, while a perfect hat-trick was recorded in a crushing Champions League win over Galatasaray.

He now has five goals to his name in just six appearances, with Zinedine Zidane happy to let an exciting forward off the leash.

Rodrygo claims to be thoroughly enjoying his time in the Spanish capital and, after a matter of months, can already see himself spending many happy years with Real.

He told AS: “I'm really happy with the way I've started at Real Madrid.

“It couldn't have gone better. Everything has gone really well. Things have moved even quicker than I expected, and hopefully I can continue in this vein.

“I haven't really had much adapting to do, because the Brazilians who were already here have given me all the support you need when you go to another country. And Madrid... I love Madrid!

“The climate, the way of life... it reminds me a bit of Sao Paulo. If I can, I'll stay here for good.”

Rodrygo’s efforts have not gone unnoticed back in his native .

Tite has named him in the latest Selecao squad, with it possible that a senior international debut could be made against arch-rivals on Friday.

Neymar, and David Neres have all been ruled out for Brazil, meaning that Rodrygo is competing with Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison for minutes.

He is hoping to see some, with the added pressure of representing his country not about to weigh heavy on his confident shoulders.

Rodrygo added: "I'm really excited to be here.

"I'm going to work hard to get an opportunity and hopefully the gaffer decides to play me. I'm raring to go."