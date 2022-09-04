'Rodrygo's apprenticeship is over' - Ancelotti hails 'special' Real Madrid forward after goalscoring turn against Betis

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti feels the 21-year-old has proved himself after seeing him score the winner in a 2-1 triumph over Real Betis.

Rodrygo on target

Ancelotti impressed by Brazilian

Real Madrid stay perfect

WHAT HAPPENED? Rodrygo ensured defending champions Real Madrid maintained their perfect start to the Liga season by hitting the winner to see off Real Betis 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Vinicius Junior had opened the scoring after just nine minutes but Los Blancos were pegged back when Sergio Canales levelled in the first half.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is a special striker for me because he can play in all the positions," Ancelotti said of Rodrygo post-match. "He is quick, clever without the ball, effective in one-on-one situations. His apprenticeship is over and he is now a Real Madrid player to all intents and purposes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rodrygo will be hoping to nail down a spot in Ancelotti's starting XI as the 2022-23 campaign progresses. Madrid relied on Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema for goals on their way to a domestic and European double last season and will welcome bigger numbers in the final third from the talented Brazilian.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Real Madrid's win over Betis was the fifth time that Brazilian attackers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have both scored in the same game for Los Blancos in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Ancelotti's side begin the defence of their Champions League title on Tuesday with an opening group stage game against Celtic.