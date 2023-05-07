Explained: The touching reason behind Rodrygo's celebration for Real Madrid in Copa del Rey final

Rodrygo had the first and last word in Real Madrid's Copa del Rey triumph on Saturday night. He also had a heartfelt dedication to one special fan.

Rodrygo scores twice

Makes dedication after winner

Talks of work with cancer charity

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian winger opened the scoring after just two minutes and was again in the right place for a 70th minute winner as Madrid shook off a valiant Osasuna to win their first Copa del Rey in nine years. Rodrygo's celebration of the decisive goal involved a beautiful dedication to an eight-year-old boy who had recently overcame cancer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the press after the game, Rodrygo explained: “I dedicated it to Nacho, a kid I visited at Juegaterapia, which is a place that cares for children with cancer. I went over there to pay them a visit and give them a gift or two. He asked me to make the “I” for Ignacio if I scored, so the second goal was for him.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rodrygo had been inspired by the story of the boy's recovery after they bonded over games of FIFA during the Brazilian's recent trip to the foundation. He came good on his promise to create a very special and heartwarming moment.

WHAT NEXT FOR RODRYGO AND REAL MADRID? Ignacio will be watching on as Rodrygo and Real Madrid look to defend their Champions League crown against a relentless Manchester City side in the semi-final first leg at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.