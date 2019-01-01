Rodgers would take Arsenal job but winding up Tottenham with Pochettino would be funny - Groves

A cult hero in north London believes the current Foxes boss could be lured to the Emirates, but would welcome the appointment of a former rival

Brendan Rodgers would be interested in leaving Leicester for “bigger club” , says Perry Groves, but winding up fans by appointing Mauricio Pochettino is the preference of a Gunners hero.

A new manager is required on the red half of north London following the dismissal of Unai Emery, with the Spaniard lasing just 18 months as successor to the legendary Arsene Wenger.

With a prominent coaching role back up for grabs, a rumour mill that had already been ticking over for several weeks has gone into overdrive.

A long list of names has been compiled when it comes to potential options for Arsenal, with the likes of Massimiliano Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti, Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta figuring prominently.

Groves, though, believes that Rodgers, Nuno and Pochettino should be the only contenders and admits it would be “funny” to see a former Spurs boss cross a fierce divide and take the reins at Emirates Stadium.

He told talkSPORT on the approach Arsenal need to take with their next recruitment call: “They need to go with experience.

“They need someone with Premier League experience with a clear vision and a clear direction.

“There are three candidates, for me.

“Brendan Rodgers – you would go all out to get him no matter how much he cost, if you could.

“Would he want to leave Leicester? We’re a bigger a club… of course he would want to leave Leicester!

“Leicester are a very well-run club, but they’re not one of the big six clubs, and I think Rodgers wants something to prove with one of the big clubs.

“And if he’d be backed by the board as Emery was in the summer… he’d he perfect, because we’re in disarray.

“The others are Nuno Espirito Santo or Mauricio Pochettino.

“The players had completely lost faith in Emery and his tactics, when you watch us defend it’s like trying to herd cats, and at least with Nuno Arsenal would have an identity, he has a philosophy of playing.

“And why wouldn’t you try to get Pochettino? Just to wind that lot up, that would be funny.”