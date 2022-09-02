Rodgers criticises 'cheap shot' in Fofana's leaving statement

Brendan Rodgers has criticised whoever wrote Wesley Fofana's Leicester City leaving statement for a 'cheap shot' following his move to Chelsea.

Fofana made £75m move to Chelsea

His leaving message included parting shot to Rodgers

Leicester manager reacted to comment

WHAT HAPPENED? After swapping the Foxes for Thomas Tuchel's side, Fofana took to Instagram with a farewell message for supporters at the King Power Stadium. That message included a dig at his former coach as he claimed Rodgers "chose to expose" him in the final days before it was announced.

WHAT HE SAID: The Leicester boss was asked how felt about Fofana's comments and he replied: "I would say the post didn't come from Wesley. I know that for sure because of my experiences, where I had a message from Wesley.

"The post is a cheap shot towards the end from people, rather than him. The kid is a great lad. I'm not happy he has left because I've lost a top player. I'm not going to sit here and destroy a young lad when I know really where the message has come from."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fofana was dropped by Rodgers towards the end of his time at Leicester after it was claimed that his head was not in the right place. Not long after that, his big-money move to Chelsea was confirmed.

WHAT NEXT FOR RODGERS? The 2022-23 season could not have started much worse for Rodgers. His Leicester side have picked up just one point from their opening five games and he looks like increasingly likely to be relieved of his duties by the club's hierarchy.