Rodgers admits ‘huge disappointment’ as Leicester miss out on Champions League

The Foxes fell short on the final day as defeat to Tottenham meant they had to settle for a Europa League berrth

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says it is a “huge disappointment” for his side that they failed to reach the Champions League next season.

The Foxes had a top-four spot in their hands but lost successive matches against Chelsea and Tottenham.

Indeed, Leicester would have finished in the top four had they overcome Spurs at home on the final day, but they suffered a 4-2 loss, having twice led through Jamie Vardy penalties.

What was said?

Speaking to the BBC, Rodgers said: "It's hugely disappointing for us. We fought so hard all season. I always said you’re judged after 38 games and unfortunately we couldn’t quite make it.

"I have nothing but pride and admiration for the players. They've constantly had things go against them with injuries. If you look at the importance of the players out today, we were able to take it down to the last game and the last 15 minutes.

"The biggest factor [in losing Wesley Fofana] is we lose that extra height and prescence in set-piece moments. Usually we have Jonny [Evans] and Wesley, good presence and we conceded from two set-pieces.

"I said to the players before the game we’ve been playing non-stop - except for 21 days - for two years. When we started work together we were mid-table and just over two years later we’re challenging the elite and won the FA Cup for the first time in our history and we’re on the right path without the resources [of other teams].

"I have nothing but pride. The ownership have given me amazing support. The players have given me their heart and souls every day. I’m so disappointed for them we couldn't get over the line.

"The fans pushed us through in the FA Cup final. It's brilliant to have them back in again and sorry we couldn’t get over the line. We’ll prepare even harder for next season.

Article continues below

"I’ve always said the other scores are not relevant. You have to look after your own score and unfortunately we couldn't.

"We need a period to go away and recover and relax a little bit. Premier League management is intense. We have work to do to improve the squad and come back early July motivated."

Further Reading